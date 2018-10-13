Eir customers hit by widespread broadband outage

Eir customers around the country have been left without broadband for several hours after a widespread outage.

The company’s customer service Twitter account (@eircare) was bombarded with complaints on Saturday.

Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — eir (@eir) October 13, 2018

Eir acknowledged the problem saying it was “fully aware of the current internet issue (DNS outage) and our higher officials are investigating on this matter. However, there is no timeframe for restoration”.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

Downdetector.ie said reports of difficulty connecting the Eir network were mostly originating from Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Naas, Drogheda, Waterford, Wexford, Navan, and Kilkenny.