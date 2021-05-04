Eight IDA-backed companies to create 185 jobs across Ireland

Eight high-growth companies have announced a total of 185 jobs across the country, creating jobs in software development, business development, sales and marketing and tech support.

The new roles will be in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin.

The largest number comes from automotive data management software company Renovo Motors, which is creating 30 jobs with the establishment of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters and software development hub in Shannon, Co Clare. The new roles, which include management, software development, engineering, and business development positions, will be added over three years.

“As our business continues to expand across the EMEA region, it became critically important to establish a strong headquarters presence in the EU that would support our objectives for the region,” said cofounder and chief executive Chris Heiser, saying the mid-west of the country became the obvious location. “This decision was made all the easier with the Mid-West’s established community of Auto-tech companies and the opportunity to leverage our local efforts with key partners like Jaguar Land Rover, Seagate, and Cisco. ”

IT asset management platform Ooomnitza is adding 25 engineering and product jobs over the next three years. The company, which provides organisations with a solution to track and manage their assets, said it is setting up its European headquarters in Galway.

Twenty jobs will come over the next two years to Dundalk as blockchain fintech company TrustLabs sets up its European headquarters there, while validation and monitoring solutions company Ellab is expanding its Cork operation and adding 20 jobs.

Boston-based Logic Manager, which offers risk management software, will create more than 30 jobs over three years as it locates its EMEA headquarters in Dublin. This is the company’s first full direct subsidiary expansion in Europe; it began the process with a data centre in Germany. The new roles will be in sales, customer success and administration.

Data intelligence company Neuroons is creating 20 jobs, hiring for roles in data science, data engineering, and devops, while Washington headquartered Terawe is also creating 20 jobs. The IT company provides technology services, solutions and consultancy to the public and commercial sectors. Its Irish-based European headquarters will act as the central hub for expanding its business in Europe, the UK, the Middle East and Africa.

The final 20 jobs will be at Blacksquare, a global digital experience leader in the drinks industry. The Canadian company is to operate a remote model across Ireland, creating the jobs in project management, software development, and supply chain nationwide over the next three years.

The jobs are being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the body Martin Shanahan said the spread of the investments demonstrated IDA Ireland’s commitment to winning roles for regional locations.

“Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains intact despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and IDA Ireland continues to compete strongly for every investment won for Ireland,” he said.

The jobs were welcomed by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, who described them as a “great vote of confidence”.

“Investment in Ireland has remained remarkably resilient throughout the pandemic,” he said. “These new jobs, which are in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin, demonstrate the commitment of existing international partners to expand here, and also of our ability to attract new investment.”