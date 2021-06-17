ECJ lays down a challenge to Ireland Data Protection Commission
Properly functioning one-stop shop is good policy – both for Big Tech and EU citizens
In a decision that upheld the Belgian regulator’s right to pursue Facebook over the use of tracking cookies imposed on Belgians, the ECJ said national action fell within GDPR’s scope. File photography: Getty
If you’re a multinational company, this has not been a good regulatory week in the EU. But for the rest of us, it might be a win – depending on what Ireland does.
In an important decision on Tuesday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) declared that national data protection regulators may pursue some cases against companies without having to defer to the lead regulator, the authority in the country where the company has its EU headquarters.