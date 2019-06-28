Earnings fall 9% at debt-laden Digicel

The burden of its $6.7 billion debt pile is increasing at Denis O’Brien’s Caribbean telecoms group, Digicel, ratcheting up pressure on the company.

The group has told bondholders that quarterly earnings fell 9 per cent to $210 million in the three months to the end of March, according to a person with knowledge of the private disclosure.

It is said to blamed higher customer acquisition costs, accounting changes on bad debts, and the treatment of capital expenditure

Underlying revenues rose 1 per cent to $595 million but reported revenues slipped by 3 per cent to $570 million, partly due to the effects of foreign currency exchange. Underlying revenue per user rose 4 per cent while data revenues were up 8 per cent.

The company is said to be guiding mid single-digit growth in its earnings for the full year to the end of next March, with debts of seven times its earnings. It had previously set a debt target of 6.7 times earings for the end of March 2019.

Digicel announced in January that close to 98 per cent of the holders of $2 billion of bonds due for repayment next year had agreed to delay repayment until 2022, as it grapples with its debt burden. – Bloomberg