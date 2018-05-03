Earn your wizard stripes with ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’

The long-awaited Hogwarts Mystery has arrived for iOS and Android and it has most of the familiar characters Harry Potter fans have come to know and love: Professors Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and, of course, Hagrid. There are several noticeable absences: Harry Potter himself and his fellow classmates. This is because the game is set several years before the events in JK Rowling’s books but you will have a chance to make friends with contemporaries Bill Weasley and Nymphadora Tonks.

Mastering spells

The gaming experience consists of creating your own witch or wizard character with options for customising that expand as you earn points and progress through levels. The idea is to experience life as a Hogwarts student, attending class, mastering spells and learning to fly a broom. Along the way, of course, there are challenges and good storyline to keep you interested.

Like most free-to-play games, there are optional (and tempting) in-game purchases so be careful if you are installing this for your kids. An amusing way to spend a few hours, even for grown-ups.

http://www.harrypotterhogwartsmystery.com/