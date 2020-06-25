Early warning system for Covid-19?

Oura Ring

€314

Have you heard of the Oura ring? Made by a Finnish health technology company, the small device monitors your sleep and activity through its sensors, feeding your data into its app to give you some insights into your current health. Oura has been around for a while, but it has jumped back into the headlines after it emerged that some organisations in the US – the NBA, and casino operator Las Vegas Sands – are using them to potentially flag coronavirus cases before the symptoms show themselves. It measures respiratory rate, for example, and body temperature too, which can be affected by Covid-19. It’s not a cheap early warning system at €314, but these organisations have deeper pockets than the average consumer.

ouraring.com