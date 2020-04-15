Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool: A breath of pure air in these times

€650

Humidifiers can be handy; if you suffer from a skin condition such as eczema or psoriasis, you could benefit from a humidifier, or even if you want to help out your skin in the winter months when central heating plays havoc with it. Dyson’s newest product is a humidifier and fan built into one.

The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool uses UV-C technology to kill bacteria in the water before pumping the air around the room, mimicking a summer breeze in one mode, or a simple air jet in fan mode. You can also switch both off and use diffused mode, which takes away the cooling sensation while still allowing you to purify and humidify your air.

Cleaner air seems like something we’d all be interested in now, given the current pandemic. The device hasn’t been tested against Covid-19, but it has been tested against other pollutants in our air that we are unaware are there all the time, such as allergens, bacteria and pollen. You can connect it to your Dyson Link app to track the air quality in your home too.

