Dyson Lightcycle Morph aims to revolutionise the smart lamp

We spend a lot of time indoors – about 90 per cent, if the figures provided by Dyson are accurate. While that may be a good thing from a shelter and warmth point of view, it means we can also spend a good part of the day under artificial light, and there are theories about how that can affect our wellbeing.

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph isn’t the first of its lighting products to try to address this problem, but it builds on the previous products to add a few new features.

For example, in addition to changing the light brightness and temperature according to the time of day, the Morph can be physically adjusted to become a task light, a feature light, indirect light or ambient light. Give it enough information and the light will also adjust according to your age.

From €550, dyson.ie