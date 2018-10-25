Dyson Airwrap: the humble hairdryer gets a serious restyling

Dyson Airwrap

€449-€499

Would you spend €500 on a hairdryer? How about a curling tongs? Or a hot brush? What if someone put all three together, whacked a load of sensors in it to make sure you didn’t fry your hair, and put the Dyson logo on the outside? The Airwrap is pricey, but if you’ve ever struggled with styling your hair, it may not be as much of a stretch. And that’s before we start throwing around phrases like “Coanda Effect” to describe airflow and discussing the potential of the V9 digital motor inside the device. Dyson is offering the Airwrap in three different versions: one for straightening and smoothing, another for curling and volume, and a third, more expensive one that brings both together in one box.

