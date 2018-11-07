Dublin event to ask whether AI is eroding our civil liberties

The impacts of rapid developments in technology and potential risks and benefits for society from artificial intelligence will be explored at a public event as part of Science Week.

Billed as a Citizens’ Think-In, it will explore whether advances in AI - which help determine the ads we see online, the news we read and the products we purchase - is “enriching our lives or eroding our privacy and civil liberties”.

Run by the ADAPT Centre for Digital Content Technology, the event will explore “the policy and ethics around technology to gain insights on our tech-dependent lifestyles and how it impacts our professional and private lives”.

“Can AI help us achieve our dreams of a better work-life balance, and a more healthy and enjoyable world, or does it threaten to become a technological nightmare?” the organisers ask.

“Every time we send a text, use a credit card, or sync a wearable device we are sharing personal information about ourselves. But we are not always aware of how our information is being used, and whether existing policies and regulations provide sufficient protection for adults and children alike.”

Participants will be asked to consider a series of scenarios relating to AI and discuss the various outcomes that can arise from these new technological advancements.

“By exploring the impact of these scenarios on the individual and on society at large, we’ll uncover the emerging risks and opportunities of AI and explore how research can ensure the age of AI is inclusive for everyone,” said the organisers.

Prof Vincent Wade, director of the ADAPT Centre, said: “As the technology revolution continues to accelerate, new technology is being developed to solve problems faced by consumers, businesses and the world at large. This think-in looks at the technological challenge of the 21st century and will give people an opportunity to discuss issues around ethics and policy with those researching the development of the next-generation of technology innovation.”

The event will take place in Dublin City Civic Offices at Wood Quay, Dublin 8, from 6-8.30pm on Thursday November 15th. Tickets are available through EventBrite.

The event is funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI). A full programme of events for Science Week 2018 is available at sfi.ie.

ADAPT, the Centre for Digital Content Technology, focuses on developing next-generation digital technologies. Its researchers are based in Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology.