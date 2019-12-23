Dublin-based analytics provider MedModus raises €1m

Dublin-based analytics provider MedModus has raised €1 million in investment to expand its sales and delivery teams to meet demand for its solutions.

The company, which was founded in 2007 and is led by Deaglan MagFhloinn, provides on premise and cloud based business intelligence solutions to hospitals and other healthcare organisations.

It works with health and social care providers in Ireland and Britain to help them improve operational performance, reduce waiting lists and optimise service capacity.

The investment was secured through the Davy EIIS fund, a joint venture between BDO and J&E Davy, which allows small investors to claim tax relief on investments in emerging companies. Enterprise Ireland also participated in the fundraise.

“Our vision has always been to deliver analytics-enabled improvement in healthcare and this investment allows us to fulfil that vision,” Mr MagFhloinn.