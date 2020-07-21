Drogheda-based companies selected to join education programme run by PwC UK

Two companies based in Drogheda were selected to join a programme open to high growth businesses run by the British arm of financial services firm PwC.

Payment group Fondy and e-commerce company Aphix Software, both of which have operations in a Drogheda-based co-working hub, the Mill Enterprise Hub,were selected for the PwC 2020 scale up programme for the retail sector.

The programme has been designed to show companies how to generate sales and accelerate their business over 10 weeks.

“We view the scale programme as a fantastic opportunity to further develop our platform, increase our network, and to learn from the other fantastic companies,” said Graham O’Rourke, co-founder of Aphix Software.