Dress smart and accessorise with an app

Tech Tools: Tommy Jeans Xplore reward you for wearing them as metered by your phone
A Tommy Hilfiger range lets you pair your garb with an Xplore app to avail of rewards as you walk around.

A Tommy Hilfiger range lets you pair your garb with an Xplore app to avail of rewards as you walk around.

 

Connected clothing seems like something we should want, but we can’t always figure out why. And with Tommy Hilfiger’s new line of connected clothing, Tommy Jeans Xplore, we definitely can’t figure it out. The range, which includes jeans, jackets, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, rewards you for wearing them and essentially being an advertisement for Tommy Hilfiger. You pair the clothes (it even feels ridiculous writing it) with the Xplore app on your smartphone, and then watch the rewards stack up as you . . . well, we’re not quite sure exactly what.

Earn points

It seems just wearing the clothes will earn you points, as will collecting hearts on the map. You can swap those points for gift cards and vouchers, but the question is do you really want to? As far as smart clothes go, these rank fairly low down the scale. The good news? It’s only available in the US. For now.

