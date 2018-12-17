Dogpatch labs plans upgrade and expansion

Dogpatch Labs, the technology start-up hub based in the CHQ building in Dublin’s digital docklands, is planning an upgrade and expansion that will create 100 membership places to meet growing demand from existing and new clients.

The deal, supported by Ulster Bank, will enable Dogpatch to significantly enhance its flexible hot-desking space, upgrading its urban garden space with the installation of a glass wall enclosure.

Ulster Bank and Dogpatch Labs have also renewed their partnership, which began in 2015, to July 2021, they said in a statement. The hub is home to more than 80 companies and has more than 400 members, including many of Ireland’s fastest growing tech companies. It has expanded to almost 40,000 sq ft over three levels.

Start-up support

“Dogpatch Labs is central to the start-up ecosystem in Ireland, providing companies with the space, connections and support required at a crucial phase in their development,” said Jane Howard, Ulster Bank’s chief executive of three months.

The centre has seen so-called hackathons, events that allow entrepreneurs, designers and coders from across the tech ecosystem to come together and bring forward new, innovative ideas to the banking sector. It has supported and incubated a number of start-ups. Most recently, the partnership has enabled a new internal incubator programme designed for Ulster Bank staff.

Patrick Walsh, managing director of Dogpatch Labs said: “We’re committed to supporting and accelerating the development of Ireland’s start-up community, by providing a valuable space from where they can grow, share knowledge and form connections.”