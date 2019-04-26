Dog days are over as Irish entrepreneur secures €17m for pet food start-up

Butternut Box, a London-based fresh dog food business co-founded by Irishman Kevin Glynn, has raised £15 million (€17.4 million) in investment as it looks to expand into other markets, including the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Glynn, who was one of eight Irish people to have been included in this year’s Forbes prestigious “30 under 30” list of leading young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders, co-founded the business with best friend David Nolan in 2016.

The former Goldman Sachs traders came up with the idea for the business after Mr Nolan’s sickly dog Rudie recovered after being fed home-cooked meals. Realising that Rudie’s ill-health was largely a result of over processed food, the two decided there was a gap in the market for a healthy dog food business.

The company has gone on to produce more than 8 million meals for dogs across the UK and last year saw revenues rise by 700 per cent.

ButternutBox’s technology platform uses computer algorithms to work out the individual needs of each dog with dishes cooked with fresh ingredients and portioned according to a pet’s breed, weight, sex and exercise routine.

The latest funding round was led by European venture capital firms, Five Seasons Ventures and White Star Capital. Existing backers Passion Capital and Literacy Capital also participated alonside debt financier Kreos Capital.

Butternut Box, which has raised £21 million to date, said that it intended to use the new funding to fuel European and product expansion.

“We couldn’t ask for a better group of investors to be joining the Butternut journey. The whole team is really excited to further expand our product offering and really develop into a one stop shop for all of your dogs needs. This latest fundraise will also mean that expansion into Europe is imminently on the cards,” Mr Glynn told The Irish Times.

“Ireland is definitely on the roadmap for us - I obviously have a personal bias to start delivering into the country!” he added.

In addition to the new fundraise, Richard Flint, former chief executive at online bookie SkyBet, is to join the board as chairman. SkyBet was sold for £3.4 billion to the Canadian owner of PokerStars just over a year ago.

“We’re delighted to welcome Richard onto the board. Given his experiences with SkyBet there is a huge amount that he brings to the table which is extremely relevant for the next growth path that Butternut is on,” said Mr Glynn.

Ivan Farneti, partner at Five Seasons Ventures, said the VC firm has been actively looking to invest in companies focused in the natural pet food space.

“The team at Butternut Box was spot on in terms of their product positioning, their direct-to-consumer model and strong commercial traction,” he said.

“This is one of the strongest teams we have seen in food tech in Europe over the last few years: we had to back them,” Mr Farneti added.