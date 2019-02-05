Documents sought from Stripe as part of ongoing US investigation into Trump

Federal prosecutors in the US have asked Stripe, the online payments company founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, to hand over certain documents as part of their ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump, according to several US media reports.

The reports state that federal prosecutors have escalated their investigation into Mr Trump’s inaugural committee, serving a subpoena on Monday related to the work of the committee established to organise Mr Trump’s inauguration ceremony and events connected with his inauguration as president in January 2017.

Among the information being demanded by investigators are details related to donors, contractors, and any possible foreign contributions.

This includes a demand for documents from Stripe, which may have provided the technology used for credit card payments related to the event. According to the New York Times, Josh Kushner, a brother of Mr Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, is a major investor in the company through Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm he founded and still manages.

The subpoena was issued by the US attorney’s office in the southern district of New York, and is understood to have stemmed from the investigation into Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer. Mr Trump’s inauguration committee raised $107 million (€93 million) for the 2017 inauguration – a much higher sum than for previous inaugurations. It has become increasingly the focus of investigators examining possible foreign interference in the US presidential election of 2016.

While the subpoena has been issued by federal prosecutors in New York, the activities of the inauguration committee are also said to be of interest to Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to examine Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stripe, which has grown exponentially since it was founded by the two Limerick brothers in 2010, has become one of the big success stories of Silicon Valley. It was valued at $22.5 billion as of last week after a $100 million (€87 million) in a follow-on funding round.

The fast-growing company sought to downplay the significance of being asked to assist authorities in a statement sent to The Irish Times.

“Advanced tooling gives us end-to-end visibility into transaction flows, and helps us spot financial crimes from money laundering to terrorist financing and corruption,” a Stripe spokesman said.

“We receive hundreds of subpoenas and other law enforcement requests in the normal course of business, as do other infrastructure companies of our scale,” he added.