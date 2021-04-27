Disappointment and regret as Digital Hub to be dissolved

The Digital Hub Development Agency has expressed regret over a decision by the Government to dissolve the operation.

The Digital Hub, which is currently home to more than 70 companies, was established in 2003 in the Liberties area of Dublin following the demise of Media Lab Europe. More than 200 companies have passed through its doors including some now well-established companies such as Stripe and Amazon.

The move comes less than a year after the agency warned of the need for emergency funding from the State due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its finances. It also comes as property values in the area have risen in recent years and after the previous operators of the NDRC start-up accelerator, which was based in the hub, lost the contract to run the programme.

The Digital Hub, which is headed by former Abbey Theatre director Fiach Mac Conghail, claims to be the largest cluster for digital companies in the State.

The Land Development Agency is to take over the development of the agency’s property portfolio. The hub occupies 10 buildings of which nine are in use. Over 50 per cent of the campus has been developed with 72,000 sq ft of lettable office space currently in use.

The hub offers flexible office arrangements and business support services to growing tech companies and is also involved in providing digital-related learning and training opportunities geared to the local community.

The Digital Hub will remain open for client companies and maintain its existing community programmes until at least the end of June 2022.

The agency received State funding of €795,000 per annum. In 2018, the last year for which accounts are publicly available, it recorded revenues of €4.2 million, of which €3.3 million was from rent.

“The board of the Digital Hub was surprised to learn that the agency is to be dissolved, and extremely disappointed that our ambition to build an enterprise cluster focused on e-health, climate action and other significant social and economic challenges, rooted in the local community, was not shared,” said chairman Paul Holden.

“We will endeavour to ensure the smooth transfer of responsibilities and the continuation of the regeneration activity in Dublin 8,” he added.