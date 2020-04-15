Digitalise your Lego set with sensors and LCD screens

Lego is usually more analogue than digital, but this Super Mario Adventures Lego set is more high tech than usual. Created in partnership with Nintendo, it combines the best of both worlds. The set comes with a Lego Mario figure that has colour sensors and LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and stomach, giving you instant reactions and expressions. Team it up with the starter kits and you can build your own Mario World, earning virtual coins and expanding your imagination. The set can be added to with further expansion kits, giving you the chance to let your creativity run wild.

