Digicel seeks to ease debt burden with bond switch offer

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group moved on Friday to ease the burden of its debt pile, asking holders of $3 billion (€2.5 billion) of bonds to switch into longer-term notes.

Digicel is offering to switch $2 billion of bonds that are due to be repaid in September 2020 for newly-issued bonds that mature in 2022, which would carry the same coupon or interest rate of 8.25 per cent, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the phone group is offering to exchange $1 billion of bonds that are set to mature in 2022 for higher-cost securities that would not stand to be redeemed until 2024.

Bondholders that take up the offer by 5pm New York time on September 14th will be offer 100 per cent of what they are owed, including a 5 per cent “early tender premium”. Those that subscribe before the final cut-off point on September 28th stand to receive 95 per cent.

The bonds were trading at about 70 cents on the dollar on Thursday evening, having traded at as high as 100c in January.

Fitch, one of the world’s leading ratings agencies, had downgraded its stance on Digicel’s creditworthiness over the weekend amid concerns about risks to the group’s ability to refinance debt that falls due in the next five years, unless its improves its debt ratios and delivers “sustainable” free cash flows.

Digicel, which reported to its creditors on Wednesday that its earnings dropped 2 per cent in the quarter to the end of June, gave an update on its planned asset sales on the investor call on Thursday.

The company expects to generate $90 million from a previously-announced disposal of 450 towards across the Caribbean by the end of September. Digicel executives also said that the company is on track to raise a further $55 million from the sale of a South Pacific towers portfolio by the end of December.

The group plans to raise up to $500 million from asset sales by next April.