Digicel appoints Oliver Coughlan to head up Caribbean, Central America business

Digicel Pacific’s chief executive Oliver Coughlan is to head up the company’s operations in the Caribbean and Central America, the telecoms group confirmed.

The Irishman will step into the role being vacated by Jean-Yves Charlier, who is stepping down for family reasons but will remain as a non-executive director.

Prior to joining Digicel, Mr Coughlan worked with Edotco Group as chief operating office, and also headed up Digicel Myanmar Tower Company. He was an early employee at Esat Digifone, and went on to become chief technology officer at O2 Ireland.

“It is a tremendous honour to lead Digicel in the Caribbean and Central America, where it is a recognized trailblazer,” Mr Coughlan said. “We have superb people, a well invested network and are very privileged to support vibrant dynamic communities across our 26 markets in this region. Given our network and brand strength and our strategic technology partnerships we are well placed to become the default digital lifestyle provider in these markets as well as a key economic and societal enabler.”

Mr Coughlan will report to chairman Denis O’Brien.

“We are grateful to Jean Yves for stepping into the breach as CEO following the sad and untimely passing of our former CEO in January 2019,” said Mr O’Brien. “ After 18 months of intense travel and achievement for the group we totally respect Jean Yves’ decision to be closer to his family in London and to revert to the non executive capacity in which he joined Digicel in September 2018.”

Mr O’Brien welcomed the appointment of Mr Coughlan to the role, saying he would lead the businesses in the Caribbean and Central America through their next phase of growth.