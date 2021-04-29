Desmond extends Datalex loans as equity raise planned

Businessman Dermot Desmond has agreed another extension on €11.3 million on loans to Datalex in order to give the lossmaking travel retail software provider financial flexibility as it seeks to sell shares in the coming months to refinance the loans and raise working capital.

The loans, which were originally due last November before the maturity date was pushed out to November 2021, are not scheduled to be repaid until September 2022, Datalex said in its latest annual report. Datalex said an additional €10 million debt facility granted by Mr Desmond last year, has not been drawn down as it “managed cash flow effectively during a difficult year”.

The Irish Times reported on Monday that Datalex has been planning to go to the market to raise more than €25 million of equity in June. However, the company gave no timeframe in its annual report. Datalex said, however, that Mr Desmond, who owns 29.8 per cent of the business, will support the equity fundraising and buy “at least” enough shares to maintain his stake.

Datalex’s revenues slid by 38 per cent to $28.1 million (€23.2 million) last year as the company’s airline customers suffered their worst year on record as Covid-19 brought international travel to a virtual standstill.

Losses narrow

Still, the company’s net loss narrowed to $6.5 million from $12.1 million for 2019, a year when the result was hit by $8.3 million of exceptional items. These included redundancy costs, expenses for regulatory investigations stemming from an accounting scandal that erupted that year, and a $2.9 million charge against services to Lufthansa, with which it is locked in a legal dispute after the German airline cancelled a contract to overhaul its e-commerce offering.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose from $700 million in 2019 to $3.4 million last year.

“2021 will be another year where the group continues to make progress whilst tackling the ongoing impact of Covi-19 on the travel industry,” chairman David Hargaden said in the annual report, “The International Airline Association’s (IATA) baseline forecast for 2021 is for a 50.4 per cent improvement on 2020 demand, which would bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 demand levels.

“Positively, the roll out of vaccinations has commenced, however, there is ongoing uncertainty regarding new variants of the virus, the designated pathway for the reopening of borders and the processes and controls that will need to be in place in order for international air travel to resume fully.”

Chief executive Sean Corkery said that the company’s business model, with a mix of fixed and variable revenue, “buffered” the group’s exposure to the slump in airline travel last year.

“Covid-19 has been a real catalyst for change, and we see this period - 2021 and beyond - as a strategic inflection point for many airlines,” he said. “Datalex is primed to work with any airline seeking to enhance their digital retailing as travel resumes and we return to growth.”