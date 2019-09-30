Derry tech company investing £4.5m in international expansion drive

Derry cybersecurity company MetaCompliance is investing more than £4.5 million (€5.07 million) to create 70 jobs at it gears up to expand its presence into international markets.

The company, which provides software to educate employers on the dangers of a cyberattack, said its expansion comes as it looks to grow into new markets in the US and Europe.

“Our ambition is to be internationally recognised in our field of expertise,” said Robert O’Brien, chief executive of MetaCompliance.

“We have seen a rapid global increase in the demand of cybersecurity products and services, particularly since GDPR has been implemented,” he added.

Northern Ireland’s inward investment agency Invest NI has offered £695,000 of support towards creating the new jobs and market development activity. It expects the company’s 70 new jobs to generate £1.9 million annually in additional salaries into the local economy.

MetaCompliance has previously worked with clients including Dublin-airport operator DAA, insurer RSA, technology company Huawei and Dublin City Council, according to its website.