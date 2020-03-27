Denis O’Brien’s Digicel seeks debt writedown from creditors

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s heavily indebted Digicel phone group is in talks with bondholders about effectively writing down some of their debts, as it seeks to lower its $6.8 billion (€6.2 billion) net debt pile.

The company said in a statement on Friday that it is in talks with certain bondholders about them exchanging their notes for new securities by existing and new entities within the Digicel group.

“If the transactions are to be consummated, the value of the exchange consideration would reflect a discount on the current aggregate principal amount of the existing debt,” Digicel said, indicating that it gets enough support from bondholders it may use a legal mechanism, or scheme, to impose it more widely.

“No assurances can be provided that an agreement will be reached,” it added.

Digicel’s most immediate concern is $1.3 billion notes maturing in April 2021, which debt ratings agencies, including Fitch, have said the company will struggle to refinance.

Fitch said last November that it expected that Digicel would have to restructure debt at multiple levels within 12-18 months, “due to the group’s unsustainable capital structure and imminent refinancing risk”.

Bonds tumbled

Digicel’s bonds have tumbled in value this year amid mounting concerns about how sustainable the group’s debt mountain is following earnings declines in recent years. The company, set up by Mr O’Brien in 2001, operates in 32 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions.

It has spent $6 billion developing its networks and business, which has 14 million subscribers, according to its website. Mr O’Brien took $1.1 billion of dividends out of the group between 2013 and 2015.

Confirmation of the negotiations with bondholders comes a little over a year after creditors holding almost $3 billion of Digicel bonds agreed to postpone getting their money back by accepting longer-dated notes in exchange for their holdings.

This was described by credit ratings firms as a distressed debt exchange or restructuring, with many of the new bonds that were issued ranking at the back of the queue for recovery in the event that the company ran into trouble.