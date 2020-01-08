Dell’s Irish subsidiary pays $712m in dividends to Dutch-based parent

One of Dell’s key Irish subsidiaries paid out $712 million (€639 million) in dividends to its Dutch parent entity last year, recently filed accounts show.

Dell Products, which sells and distributes the group’s products in Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA), employs close to 2,000 people locally with headcount having doubled last year after it took ownership of another Irish unit known as Dell Direct a year earlier.

Pretax profits almost doubled at Dell Products in the year to February 2019, jumping from $12.75 million to $23.95 million.

During the same period, revenues rose by 14 per cent or $1.7 billion to $13.7 billion, due in part to increased demand for servers.

A breakdown of turnover shows hardware revenues totalled $12.6 billion while software-related sales came to $318.9 million. The company also reported revenues of $790.8 million for professional services and $9.1 million in service fees.

The accounts show the company that Dell Products received a capital contribution of $557.7 million from its parent last year via a transfer of shares in another group subsidiary, Dell GmBH.

Employee costs more than doubled last year on the back of increased staff numbers to $218.9 million.