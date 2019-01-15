Datalex shares slump as it says 2018 losses could reach $4m

Travel software firm Datalex said it would make a loss for 2018, revising its guidance after a shortfall in services revenue.

The company, which offers digital commerce software to travel retailers, said it expected the loss to be between $1 million and $4 million.

But chief executive Aidan Brogan said the company was confident it was a one-off.

Shares in the company slumped in early morning trading in Dublin on the news, falling by nearly 47 per cent to €1.30.

Datalex said the fall in revenue was caused by a failure to recover costs by year ened that had been incurred in the delivery of the services revenue component of a significant customer deployment. Negotiations regarding the recovery of a revenue shortfall were ongoing, the company said.

“A substantial element of the revised guidance reflects changes in the timing of recognition by the group of certain contracted revenue,” Datalex said in a statement. “Most of this revenue, not recognised in 2018, will be recognised in 2019 and 2020.”

The group said it had a net cash position of $8.8 million at the end of 2018.

Datalex said it was undertaking an independent review of the issue, but it believed it was principally down to in-year timining differences that would be corrected by the end of the year.

Mr Brogan said the announcement was “extremely disappointing” for him, the team at Datalex and the shareholders.

“For my part, I can assure all our stakeholders that we have already identified certain key areas that require improvement and are taking corrective action,” he said. “The fundamentals of the business remain strong. We are confident this is a once off and we will return to profitability in 2019.”“

An update on its guidance for its 2019 fiscal year will be issued next month.