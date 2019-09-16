Datalex expects revenues to remain unchanged after review

Troubled travel software maker Datalex believes earnings for this year could dip or grow by up to $1 million (€908,700).

Datalex said on Monday that it expected to report that earnings before interest, tax and write offs - a measure of the cash it generates - of between minus $1 million and plus $1 million for this year. The company expects revenues to remain unchanged at $45 million.

Datalex issued the statement ahead of its annual general meeting, scheduled for noon in the Croke Park Hotel, Dublin, on Tuesday.

The software developer’s auditor Ernst & Young reported it to the Registrar of Companies earlier this month for failing to keep adequate accounts.

A board-commissioned review published in May confirmed that there had been “significant accounting irregularities” at Datalex last year and that it reported revenues for the first half of 2018 that had been overstated.

In Monday’s statement, chief financial officer, Niall O’Sullivan, said: “The comprehensive review of our cost base and numerous corrective actions taken ensures the company is now well-placed to return to stable and profitable growth”.