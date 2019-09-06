Datalex auditors refuse to give opinion as $50m loss recorded

Datalex, the travel retail software company hit by an accounting scandal earlier this year, said that its auditors have refused to give an audit opinion as it reported on Friday that it plunged into a net loss of $50 million (€45.3 million) last year.

The company has also said that it plans to raise equity in the coming months and that its main shareholder, Dermot Desmond, who holds a 29.9 per cent stake, will support the fundraising.

Datalex first warned of suspected accounting irregularities in January, sending its shares tumbling by almost 60 per cent in one day. A subsequent independent report carried out by PwC confirmed that there was a weak internal control environment in the company, and that revenues and earnings for the first half of last year had been overstated.

The company’s long-delayed annual report has revealed that it dropped into a net loss of $50 million from a profit of $7 million for 2017. It said that its external auditor, Ernst & Young (EY), has disclaimed audit opinion, in a highly unusual move, due to the breakdown in controls and accounting irregularities.

“A disclaimer of audit opinion is a very serious matter,” Datalex’s report said. “As a result of the overall disclaimed opinion, the auditors are required to state that, inter alia, they have been unable to form an opinion on whether the information given in the directors’ report is consistent with the financial statements and whether the directors’ report has been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2014.”

Datalex said that it is of the opinion that it “exercised strict diligence to ensure that the directors’ report is consistent with the financial statements and in compliance with the Companies Act 2014”.

Much of Datalex’s accounting issues relate to its booking of service revenue on a project to overhaul German airline Lufthansa’s digital commerce offering, which had gone way over budget and missed key deadlines.

The company was forced cut jobs and resort to a €10 million equity-and-debt funding line from its main shareholder Dermot Desmond in March, pushing the stake of businessman’s IIU investment vehicle up to 29.9 per cent from 26.4.

Mr Desmond is now preparing to support another equity raise in the coming months.

A management overhaul has seen former Actavo chief executive Sean Corkery take over as acting CEO in May, replacing Aidan Brogan, and Niall O’Sullivan, previously a senior Google finance executive in Europe, being hired as chief financial officer.

Separately, two leading global investor advisory firms, International Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, have urged Datalex shareholders to vote against the board re-election of Mr Desmond’s nominee, John Bateson, and a fellow audit committee member, Peter Lennon at the company’s agm.