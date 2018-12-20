Data privacy: failing to address critical issues 20 years on
While EU now has GDPR, little has changed in US on data privacy and data protection
Tech companies’ products offer enticements, and many benefits but their potential encroachments and real costs go unrecognised (at best) or more despicably, are hidden (NB Google and Facebook). Photograph: Getty Images
‘Privacy – the question of who has the right to obtain, retain, and perhaps even sell personal information in digital form – is becoming one of the hottest points of contention between the US and the European Union. ”
I wrote that sentence. And not in the last few weeks, as you might think, but in 1998.