Cyber security firm Skout to create 30 jobs as it opens Laois office

US based cyber security firm Skout Secure Intelligence is to create 30 jobs as it opens its European headquarters in Portlaoise.

The company, which was founded by Irish entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe, plans to expand its client base in europe, the Middle East and Africa using the Irish office as a base.

Skout provides cyber-security technology and solutions to businesses, organisations and SMEs. It combines cloud-based technologies and data analytics with customer service, to offer accessible security technology to customers.

The jobs include management, sales and business development, engineering and technical support.

JP Kehoe, Skout’s senior director of EMEA, said the company had ambitious expansion and hiring plans. “As our operations run 24/7, we view Ireland as a critical digital hub that allows us to service our clients across the EMEA region,” he said. “We believe that there are a lot of talented people who are looking to have a great career in cyber security and we are looking to meet people who share our ambition.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. “Skout Secure Intelligence will join a growing cluster of cyber-security firms already based here,” she said. “Our workforce has the technical skills available to enable companies like this to grow and embed their operations in Ireland, and I wish them well for the future.”

The opening of the new office is being supported by IDA Ireland.

The company hit the headlines earlier this year when it emerged the firm – formerly known as Oxford Solutions – had been acquired by the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Steve Ross. The deal was reported to be worth $30 million. Mr Kehoe retains an ownership in the firm as part of the deal.