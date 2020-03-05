Create your own EDM with this DIY Synth Kit

Fancy creating your own EDM? You can fulfil your childhood dreams and make your own electronic music with a DIY synthesiser.

There’s no soldering involved – you plug in the different components – and the option of three different type of synth: a Dub Siren, Stutter and Atari.

The mini synthesiser can be hooked up to your computer with a custom keyboard, and even if you are a little more advanced than a total beginner, this mini synthesiser will be suitable for you.

And you can say you built it all with your own two hands.

DIY Synth Kit, €35, firebox.com