Covid tracker apps show technology is not always the answer
Tech solutions to complex issues can be adopted too quickly on scarce evidence
high angle view asian chinese woman’s hand on mobile app covid 19 mobile app tracker on latest update and check in status during breakfast time
At the start of the pandemic, Covid contact tracing apps were one of the most heavily hyped digital tools advanced for tech-ing our way out of an emerging global health crisis.
There were plenty of enthusiastic app cheerleaders, especially in the tech industry. Others debated what monitoring-based apps should do, how privacy-protective they were, and how they could be used or misused.