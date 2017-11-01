Court gives green light for Apple data centre in Athenry

The proposed €850 million Apple data centre in Athenry received the final green light this morning, after the High Court rejected an appeal from objectors to the scheme.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott rejected an application to appeal by local residents Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick against an earlier judicial review finding that said the data centre can go ahead.

The judge said he was not satisfied there was an appropriate point of law for the objectors to continue to seek to block the data centre, which was first announced more than 2 years ago.

Lawyers for Apple and An Bord Pleanála, which approved the scheme in 2016, told the court they were making no application for costs against the objectors.

Several members of the local Athenry for Apple campaign group were in court for the judgment, which appears to be the end of the road for the objectors.