Coronavirus: Which is the best video calling option for you?
Ciara O’Brien outlines the pros and cons of each platform amid Covid-19 pandemic
Video calling has fast become our only way of keeping in contact with the outside world but what are your options and which one is best for you?
Hangouts
Google’s video and voice calling app Hangouts has been around for a while. Originally part of Google’s now shuttered Google+ social network, it became a standalone product in 2013. Hangouts covers video, voice and text chats.