Cooking with Nano

Anova Nano Smart Precision Cooker (€120)

I’m a fan of anything that promises to make me a better cook. The Anova Nano Smart Precision Cooker does precisely that, giving you an easy way to cook “sous vide” with an added helping of smart tech. The sleek device is easy to use: get a pot of water, season your food and place it in a sealed bag in the pot, along with the Nano. The Nano will keep the water at a consistent temperature, slow cooking your food and keeping all the flavour sealed in. It is smaller than a slow cooker. With controls of the app and the Nano itself, you can also monitor the progress of your meal from the other room. Nothing can go wrong here. Nothing.

