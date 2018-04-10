Congress will police Facebook if company cannot, Zuckerberg told

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been told by lawmakers that if the social media giant cannot staunch its privacy leaks then he should be prepared for the US Congress to wade in to police it.

In opening statements at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers excoriated Mr Zuckerberg for failing to protect users’ personal information amid the furore sparked by a leak of data from up to 87 million Facebook users to Cambridge Analytica.

“Facebook has a responsibility to protect this personal information,” said Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate commerce committee. “Unfortunately I believe that the company failed to do so. This is not the first time that Facebook has mishandled its users’ information.”

He added: “If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix these privacy invasions, then we are going to have to, we the Congress.”

Mr Zuckerberg has been dragged to Washington following revelations of a leak of data from up to 87 million Facebook users to Cambridge Analytica, an analytics firm that worked for the Trump presidential campaign.

The 33-year-old founder and chief executive was appearing before a joint hearing of the Senate’s judiciary and commerce committees, where politicians lined up to quiz him on how Facebook will combat data leaks, misinformation, fake profiles and election meddling on its platform.

John Thune, the Republican chair of the commerce committee, said: “In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies’ efforts to regulate themselves. But this may be changing.”

Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the judiciary committee, said many Facebook users still did not understand how their personal information was “collected, protected, transferred, used and misused”.

“At a minimum, consumers must have the transparency necessary to make an informed decision about whether to share their data and how it will be used,” Mr Grassley said. “The status quo no longer works.”

We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry

In Mr Zuckerberg’s opening remarks, he set out to balance apologies for past mistakes with an insistence that Facebook is tackling problems on the social network, as he begins two days of testimony before US lawmakers.

“We face a number of important issues about privacy, safety and democracy, and you will rightfully have some hard questions for me to answer,” he said.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” Mr Zuckerberg, uncharacteristically wearing a suit, said in his opening remarks. “I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Facebook has unveiled a barrage of initiatives designed to show Mr Zuckerberg is already addressing public and political concerns. In its latest reform, announced just hours before the hearing, Facebook said it was launching a “data abuse bounty” programme to reward people who report any misuse of data by app developers.

But the company’s actions are unlikely to deter lawmakers intent on acting tough and probing the need to regulate his business.

In a CBS poll published on Tuesday, 63 per cent of Facebook users in the US said the social network was “unsafe” and 51 per cent said its response to the Cambridge Analytica controversy had been “unacceptable”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018