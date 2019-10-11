CMS Distribution enters French market with Avesta deal

CMS Distribution, the Co Mayo-headquartered specialist technology distributor, has expanded into the French market with a deal to acquire the Paris-based company Avesta.

No financial details for the transaction have been disclosed although CMS founder and chief executive Frank Salmon told The Irish Times that Avesta has annual sales in excess of €30 million.

The French company is a specialist distributor of hardware technologies with a particular emphasis on mobile solutions and high-tech products. It is focused solely on the local market and employs 32 people.

CMS Distribution said it will continue to run the business under Avesta’s brand for the foreseeable future.

Following the acquisition, CMS Distribution now employs over 400 people across locations in Ireland, Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, France, Australia and China.

Established by Mr Salmon in 1998, CMS Distribution is the largest independent distributor of data storage, networking and IT infrastructure solutions in Britain and Ireland, servicing more than 50 manufacturers and 2,800 resellers.

Its parent company, Storit Limited, last year reported revenues of €434 million and pre-tax profits of €14.5 million.

CMS also said it has relocated its warehouse and integration facility in Britain to a brand new 150,000 sq ft logistics centre in Castleford, Yorkshire. The new centre provides scope for the company to increase its integration capability and to offer manufacturers and customers additional storage capacity for Brexit contingency planning.