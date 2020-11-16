Clevernet acquires wi-fi provider Connect2Fi

Clevernet, an Irish building technology company, has acquired wi-fi provider Connect2Fi from utility solutions provider, Mainline Group, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will add a portfolio in excess of 130 schools and hospitals across Ireland to Clevernet’s growing network, which includes Four Star Pizza and Costa Coffee in Ireland.

Shane Deasy, chief executive and founder of Clevernet said that the combined experience of Clevernet and Connect2Fi will further enhance the company’s capability and offering.

“Clevernet want to help schools, hotels and retailers to meet the growing internet demand of students as well as providing innovative ways to manage their utility costs,” he said.

Clevernet was launched this year and is targeting the owners and managers of commercial buildings with a suite of innovative intelligent services that will enable the management of their premises more efficiently. Using wireless technology, Clevernet makes its money by taking a slice of any cost savings generated for the owners. There is no capital expenditure required from the building owners to set up the system.