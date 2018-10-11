Celebrate EU Code Week with nationwide events

EU Code Week, an initiative encouraging children of all ages to exercise their creativity and problem-solving skills through programming, runs October 6th-21st. This volunteer-run movement will see thousands of events take place and provides free online training tools for teachers looking to get involved for the first time.

There are 73 different events taking place around the country, including an introductory workshop in Castlemeadows, Co Tipperary, for secondary school students on Micro:bit, a kit for programming everything from robots to musical instruments. In an encouraging UK impact study on Micro:bit, it was found that 70 per cent of female students said they would choose computing as a school subject after using the kit.

There are also plenty of events for primary school students, including a series of coding workshops at Carrabane National School, Athenry, which will introduce students to Beebots, Scratch, Lego WeDo, and Binary Bracelets. Head to the Code Week website to see what events are in your area.

codeweek.eu/events