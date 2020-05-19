CarTrawler taken over by TowerBrook in €100m deal

CarTrawler, the Dublin-based travel software company hit badly by the Covid-19 crisis, confirmed on Monday that UK private equity group TowerBrook that it has taken control of the group for a €100 million investment.

The deal will also see holders of an estimated €120 million of term debt and banks behind a €25 million revolving credit facility take a large writedown on what they are owed, sources have previously said.

It has also seen owners of six years BC Partners of London and Insight Venture Partners of New York nurse large losses as they exit a business they had acquired in a debt-backed €450 million deal in 2014.

CarTrawler, which makes software used by airlines and travel agents to connect to car-hire firms and employs about 425 people, mainly in Dublin, was thrown into emergency debt restructuring talks as its business was hit by the grounding of airline fleets internationally amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This investment will allow CarTrawler to come out of this period of unprecedented disruption with a stronger platform for growth,” said the company’s chief executive Cormac Barry. “Like many companies in the travel sector, we have experienced material trading impacts as a result of the Covid-19 but the crisis will pass, and this deal will allow us to further enhance our proposition to our partners and our suppliers.”

Mr Barry said that TowerBrook “and their deep operational experience and strong network will enable CarTrawler to not only return to previous growth levels but further expand and scale our business”.

It first emerged earlier this month that TowerBrook was in advanced talks to take over CarTrawler, after the software company went about erasing emergency financing.