Canon powershot G7 delivers pin-sharp footage

Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III (€850)

In the market for a new compact camera? Canon is pitching its latest Powershot, the G7 X Mark III, at content creators, with a fold-out viewfinder, a microphone input and an f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens to get that shallow depth of field that makes your subject stand out a little more.

It has a 20.1 megapixel sensor that will deliver pin-sharp 4K footage, and controls to cover every level of expertise, from fully auto to manual modes. It’s light too, weighing in at only 304g.

