Broadcom offers $130bn for Qualcomm

Broadcom has offered $130 billion for Qualcomm, kicking off an ambitious attempt at the largest technology takeover ever in a deal that would rock the electronics industry. Qualcomm is preparing to fend off the unsolicited takeover bid

Broadcom made an offer of $70 a share in cash and stock for Qualcomm, a 28 per cent premium for the world’s largest maker of mobile phone chips as of the stock’s closing price on November 2nd. Buying Qualcomm would make Broadcom the third-largest chipmaker, behind Intel and Samsung.

The combined business would instantly become the default provider of a set of components needed to build each of the more than a billion smartphones sold every year.

The deal would dwarf Dell ’s $67 billion acquisition of EMC in 2015 – then the biggest in the technology industry. “This complementary transaction will position the combined company as a global communications leader with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products,” Hock Tan, president and chief executive officer of Broadcom, said in a statement Monday. “We would not make this offer if we were not confident that our common global customers would embrace the proposed combination.’’

Mr Tan is making a play for Qualcomm as the once-unstoppable chipmaker limps through a rare moment of weakness. Qualcomm’s most profitable unit, which licenses mobile phone technology, is under assault from regulatory actions around the world and a legal challenge from Apple.

The lawsuit may prompt Apple to stop buying Qualcomm chips for use in the iPhone and other products, which would deal a major blow to a unit that drives the bulk of Qualcomm’s revenue.

- Bloomberg