Broadband plan will deliver download speeds that are ‘too slow’

The €1.5 billion-plus national broadband plan will deliver internet speeds that are so far below standards currently available on the market it makes the project a “waste of time”, an Oireachtas committee was told.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Seán Fleming said the plan appeared to class “high speed broadband” at speeds of 30mbps for downloads and just 6mbps for uploads. These he said were “not high speed by anybody’s definition in this century”.

Commercial broadband providers currently advertise speeds of 100 mbps, 360 mbps and even 1,000 mbps in some cases.

The controversial broadband plan which has been estimated to cost anywhere between €1.5 billion and €3 billion, was the subject of correspondence between the committee and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Opening that correspondence in public session on Thursday, Mr Fleming said he was disappointed by the department’s stance. “If they have that kind of definition it is a waste of time before we start,” he said.

Last year, then minister for communications Denis Naughten resigned in a row over the broadband contract after it became known he had a number of unminuted meetings with David McCourt of Granahan McCourt the last remaining contractor in the tendering process.

The department was to have made a decision on whether or not to accept Granahan McCourt’s bid prior to Christmas, but it was shelved until the New Year.

“We want to make sure that the contractor can deliver,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said. “We’ll make a decision, I would anticipate, in the first two months of the new year as to whether we sign that broadband contract or not.”

The plan to extend high-speed broadband to all of the country has been hit by delays since 2012. The plan aims to connect more than 540,000 homes and businesses in parts of rural Ireland which are still without effective high-speed broadband connections.