Bring your Mac back to life with CleanMyMac X

The average lifespan of a MacBook – Pro or otherwise – is about 4 years. Considering what it costs, it makes sense to try and eke out another year or so while waiting for the next model to drop. The best app I’ve come across, and one that has saved my MacBook Air until I replaced it recently, it CleanMyMac X from MacPaw.

Whether it’s deleting unneeded junk or freeing up some memory, this app has been a life-saver. Aside from removing redundant files across Photos and iTunes, I found myself using it to give my laptop a tune-up by reducing the number of applications that start up automatically upon log-in. These, combined with Chrome, are the silent killers for an ageing MacBook with limited RAM.

I’ve installed CleanMyMac X on my new MacBook too because this all-rounder has a malware removal feature and privacy checkup. And if you grant full disk access via system preferences, you can run the Space Lens feature. This is a visual overview of everything stored on your hard drive and makes it easy to eliminate unnecessary files.

CleanMyMac X comes as a free download but with limited features. The full whack is €39.95 for an annual subscription for one Mac or €89.95 for a one-time purchase.

https://macpaw.com/cleanmymac