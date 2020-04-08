Bring the night sky inside with your own planetarium

We are spending a lot of time indoors these days. So why not make it look a little more interesting? The Star Theatre Planetarium Flux will turn your boring old ceiling into a detailed night sky, with more than 60,000 stars, shooting stars and other celestial bodies. The planetarium is compact, and it has timers for 15, 30 and 60 minutes so you can drift off to sleep while star-gazing. And yes, we know that you can simply walk outside to see the stars, but that assumes you aren’t living somewhere that light pollution is an issue, or that you don’t mind getting a bit cold while you try to figure out what you are looking at.

