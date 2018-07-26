Bluetooth tag among lightest and brightest

I’m a fan of bluetooth tags for keys. In fact, I’m a fan of bluetooth tags for everything. Trackr Pixel is another one to add to the list. Not only does the tiny tracker have a very loud ring, it also has some bright lights on it to help guide you to your lost items. Once you have the app set up and the tracker paired, all you have to do is tap a button on the app and the Trackr springs to life (once it’s in range). Like most other trackers of this type, you can also use the Trackr community to locate your lost item, through CrowdLocate. And the battery is replaceable. What more could you want?

thetrackr.com