Bluetooth earbuds with longer listening time

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

€134

Bluetooth ear buds are everywhere now, but if you haven’t found a set that fit the bill check out the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1. They tick all the right boxes: compact, lightweight, good battery and great audio. You get nine hours from a single charge, which will keep you entertained for most long-haul flights, and the carry case holds four full charges. The ear buds use Bluetooth 5.0 technology and support AAC, SBC and aptX for quality audio.

cambridgeaudio.com