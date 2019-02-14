Beleaguered Datalex to cut jobs in bid to save $10m

Datalex has revealed plans to cut jobs and contracted roles to save up to $10 million (€8.87 million) annually, as the Dublin-listed retail software provider to the travel industry seeks to restructure following a massive profit warning and disclosure of possible accounting problems.

The company, in which billionaire Dermot Desmond has a 26.4 per cent stake, saw its stock slump 59 per cent on January 15th when it warned it expected to post up to a $4 million earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) loss for 2018. This mainly relates to the company not being able to recover all the set-up costs for its overhaul of German airline Lufthansa’s digital commerce offering, which has gone way over budget and missed key deadlines.

Datalex said in a statement on Thursday that its ebitda for this year is expected to fall between $3 million to $3.5 million, before rising to $12 million to $13.5 million for 2020. The restructuring programme will cost $2 million to implement and is forecast to result in up to $8.5 million of cost savings in 2019, increasing to as much as $10 million thereafter.

The company did not say how many employees will lose their jobs or to what extend outsourced contractor positions would be eliminated.

Last month’s statement disclosed that the company may have mis-stated revenues and earnings for the first half of 2018, mainly due to the “accelerated recognition” of income associated with its biggest customer, known to be Lufthansa. Datalex’s auditors, EY, warned in its 2017 annual report that management were applying a “heightened degree of subjectivity” in calculating service revenues it could book for that period, based on the estimated stage of the project.

The company provided no update on this matter on Thursday, other than to confirm that accountancy group PwC was carrying out an independent review of the issue and that “a further statement will be made as appropriate.

Datalex chief executive Aidan Brogan has characterised 2019 as a “year of transition” and that the board remains “confident” in the future growth of the business.

“2018 was a challenging year for our business following a period of rapid expansion and accelerated product investment,” said Mr Brogan. “We have a solid pipeline of customers that will transfer to our new platform over the course of 2019 and will have a significant positive impact on our revenue and ebitda from 2020.”

Still, the company disclosed that next year’s results will be partially impacted “by the non-renewal of an existing Latin American airline customer contract with effect from February 2020”.

The Irish Times reported last week that the Central Bank has opened an investigation into Datalex. This is understood to centre around the company’s trading statement on November 23rd - less than eight weeks before the profit warning - which said the company was performing in line with expectations and was “confident” about posting double-digit percentage earnings growth for 2018.