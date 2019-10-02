Become your own guitar hero

Tech Tools: Loog Guitars offers you instrument with amp and virtual learning

Loog Guitars: next version is currently in Kickstarter.

 

Loog Guitars

About 20 years ago I had ambitions to learn how to play the guitar. It petered out somewhere after learning D, E minor, G and C, which means I could in theory play a number of pop songs (James and Blunt and U2 spring to mind) that use those four chords. But if Loog guitars had been around back then, maybe I would have persevered. The original Loog guitars offered an instrument that was designed for children and beginners, with an app that helped get you on your way. The next version, currently in Kickstarter, will have a built-in amp and use augmented reality and games to help teach people how to play.

loogguitars.com

