Beat bus boredom with this mini retro games console

Tech Tools: Retro Pocket Games console features 150 games and costs €17
The Retro Pocket Games console is perfect for zapping bus boredom or train tedium

Check out the size of this mini console. Sure, it won’t rival the Nintendo Switch in terms of power, but there are 150 retro games contained in its mini case. It is perfect for zapping bus boredom or train tedium, if you don’t want to kill your smartphone battery playing Candy Crush.

Don’t expect to many big name titles though - or any, actually. It costs less than €20. This is a cheap, cheerful solution for a few minutes of zoning out. Nintendo shouldn’t be worried. Not even a little bit.

The Retro Pocket Games console is €17 on firebox.com

