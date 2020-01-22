Avaya appoints new UK and Ireland managing director

Galway-based telecoms company Avaya has announced the appointment of Steve Joyner as managing director of the company’s British and Irish operations.

Mr Joyner, who will report to Avaya vice-president for Europe Ronald Rubens, will also lead the company’s move towards becoming a cloud-centric communications provider.

Mr Joyner began at Avaya following its acquisition of Nortel in 2009, and has held multiple engineering, sales and channel roles in the UK and the Middle East over his 30-year career. He was most recently the company’s European channel lead.

Mr Rubens said the appointment “comes at an exciting time for Avaya with our transition to cloud and the strategic partnership with RingCentral and introduction of Avaya cloud office”.

Mr Joyner said: “I look forward to working with the team here to drive growth and bring even more value to our partners and customers in the UK and Ireland with our full suite of cloud-first solutions.”